Video

11:30 07.06.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Information Attack on PJSC Cherkasyoblenergo'

1 min read

On Friday, June 7, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Information Attack on PJSC Cherkasyoblenergo." Participants: chairman of the board of PJSC Cherkasyoblenergo Oleh Samchuk, head of the trade union committee of PJSC Cherkasyoblenergo Oleksandr Chorny, director for legal, property and corporate relations at Cherkasyoblenergo Katerina Bespalova, people's deputy of Ukraine Oleh Petrenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.

