Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Confessional Structure and Creation of Orthodox Church of Ukraine: Poll Results'

On Wednesday, May 22, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference by Deputy Director of Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) Anton Grushetsky on the subject: "Confessional Structure and Creation of Orthodox Church of Ukraine: Poll Results" based on the results of a public opinion poll conducted by KIIS across Ukraine from May 12 to May 18, 2019, to study the confessional structure of the population of Ukraine, as well as opinions and views on the creation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and granting of the tomos to the church (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.