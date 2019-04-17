Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Fakes, Facts and Country Agenda'

On Wednesday, April 17, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Fakes, Facts and Country Agenda" about the priority steps for the next president of Ukraine to overcome corruption, ensure the rule of law, economic growth and the country's defense, implement a reform of decentralization, restore the territorial integrity of the state, and also promises to meet constitutional powers before the second round. Participants include Ph.D. in Economics, Chairman of the Board of Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Ihor Burakovsky; founder of the NGO StateWatch, main expert of the Reanimation Package of Reforms (RPR) of Anti-Corruption Reform group Oleksandr Liemienov; board member of the Center for Political and Legal Reforms, co-chairman of the RPR Council Yulia Kyrychenko; Director for Science and Development of the Institute of Civil Society, member of the RPR Council Anatoliy Tkachuk; secretary general of the Independent Anti-Corruption Committee on Defense, RPR expert Olena Trehub; Moderator - Yaryna Busol, the Head of the Communication Department of RPR (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press registration by phone: (095) 153 2542, yarineyy@gmail.com (Yaryna Busol).