12:30 16.04.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Social and political sentiments in Ukraine pending second round of presidential elections' by KIIS

1 min read

On Tuesday, April 16, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Social and political sentiments in Ukraine pending second round of presidential elections" following a nationwide poll conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on April 9-14, 2019. Participants include Deputy Director of KIIS Anton Hrushetsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

 

