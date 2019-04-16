Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Social and political sentiments in Ukraine pending second round of presidential elections' by KIIS

On Tuesday, April 16, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Social and political sentiments in Ukraine pending second round of presidential elections" following a nationwide poll conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on April 9-14, 2019. Participants include Deputy Director of KIIS Anton Hrushetsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.