Interfax-Ukraine to host Vyborcha Rada UA's press conference 'Let's Make Informed Choice!'

On Wednesday, March 28, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of public initiative Vyborcha Rada UA entitled "Let's Make Conscious Choice!" where the experts will present the results of the evaluation of the election programs of presidential candidates and comment on the course of the election campaign. Participants include: law expert, Board Chairman of the Centre of Policy and Legal Reform, lecturer at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Ihor Koliushko; Doctor of Philosophy, Head of Department at the Institute of Philosophy of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Yevhen Bystrytsky; Professor of Political Science at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Scientific Director of the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation Oleksiy Haran; journalist, chief editor of the Detector Media ezine Natalya Ligacheva; Doctor of Economics, Board Chairman of the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Ihor Burakovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone +38 098 053 60 13, by e-mail shulimovstas@gmail.com (Stanislav Shulimov), phone +38 067 722 09 61 and e-mail dan23477780@gmail.com (Danylo Metelsky).