Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the status of implementation of settlement agreement between Philip Morris companies and Ukraine

On Wednesday, March 27, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the status of the implementation of the settlement agreement between the Philip Morris companies and Ukraine, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on December 5, 2018. The settlement agreement is aimed at resolving the dispute between PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine and the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine on the application by PrJSC Philip Morris Ukraine of the processing regime in the customs territory of Ukraine in 2015-2016. Participants include Director General of Philip Morris Ukraine PrJSC Michalis Alexandrakis; Deputy Business Ombudswoman Tetiana Korotka; legal advisor and representative of investors of Philip Morris companies Volodymyr Nakonechny (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration by phone: (063) 067 9205, or at: a.kornienko@newsfront.com.ua (Oleksandra Korniyenko).