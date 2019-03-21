Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "What Happens with Prosecutor's Office Reform? Who Wins – 'Old system' or 'New Approach'?"

On Thursday, March 21, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "What Happens with Prosecutor's Office Reform? Who Wins – 'Old system' or 'New Approach'?" Why do principled, professional personnel leave the prosecutor's office? How are young prosecutors, who kick against the system, punished? How many millions does the state budget lose for the release of prosecutors and who should be responsible for this? Participants include prosecutor, head of Zaporizhia local prosecutor's office No. 2 (Zaporizhia) Roman Mazuryk; public activist, human rights activist Artem Fomenko; journalist, public figure, adviser to the commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Odesa) Olena Balaba; legal expert Bohdan Horban (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.