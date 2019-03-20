Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Political Situation and Electoral Orientations in Ukraine: March 2019"

On Wednesday, March 20, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "The Political Situation and Electoral Orientations of the Population of Ukraine: March 2019," according to a survey conducted from March 11 to March 18, 2019. Participants include: Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva; Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk; Director of the Seetarget company, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Sociology at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Oleksiy Borovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot. Additional information by phone: +38 068 124 6970, +38 050 310 3147, or email: bon.smc@gmail.com, bon@ief.org.ua, dmitruk_d@ukr.net, http://www.uisr.org.ua.