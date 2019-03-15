Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presidential elections in Ukraine: Who Ukrainians are ready to vote for on March 31'

On Friday, March 15, at 15.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Presidential elections in Ukraine: Who Ukrainians are ready to vote for on March 31." Participants include: coordinator of research projects of the Ukrainian Sociology Portal Artem Horbenko, political consultant Mykola Spiridonov, political scientist Viktor Savinov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration at the event by press cards.