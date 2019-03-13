Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Destabilization Risks of Ukraine Situation before Presidential Election'

On Wednesday, March 13, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Destabilization Risks of Ukraine Situation before Presidential Election." Participants include head of the political programs of the NGO Ukrainian Center for Social Development Ihor Reiterovych; expert of the NGO Ukrainian Center for Social Development Yuriy Podorozhny, lawyer Yuriy Hryhorenko. Representatives of law enforcement agencies, politicians, public activists, human rights activists and political experts are invited to participate in the discussion (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration by phone: (068) 166 8659.