11:17 13.03.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference about resumption of work of PJSC of Odesa Port-Side Plant

On Wednesday, March 13, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference about the resumption of work of PJSC Odesa Port-Side Plant on the difficulties of production startup and obstacles from PJSC Ukrtransgaz. Participants include Director of Energy Equivalent LLC Valentyna Retivova, Acting Chairman of the Board of PJSC Odesa Port-Side Plant Serhiy Nazarenko, legal advisers of the company (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation and registration by phone: (050) 533 4928.

