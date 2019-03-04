Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Legalization of social services for rehabilitation centers'

On Monday, March 4, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Legalization of social services for rehabilitation centers." Participants include Member of Parliament Anton Gerashchenko; Doctor of Medical Sciences from Research Psychiatry Institute under the Health Ministry of Ukraine Iryna Pinchuk; President of the Association of Psychiatrists of Ukraine Semen Hluzman. A representative from the Ministry of Social Policy is expected to attend (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.