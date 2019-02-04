Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Start of Agitprop Period of Presidential Election Campaign. What do Main Candidates Offer?'

On Monday, February 4, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host pressconference titled "Start of Agitprop Period of Presidential Election Campaign. What do Main Candidates Offer?" Participants include Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, expert of the Gardarica Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko, and Director of the Ukrainian Barometer Sociological Service Viktor Nebozhenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.