10:30 30.01.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Organizing Committee of Ukrainian House in Davos

On Wednesday, January 30, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host final press conference by Organizing Committee of Ukrainian House in Davos. Participants include Executive Director at Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA) Olha Afanasyeva, Director of the National Programs Department of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation Svitlana Hrytsenko, President and CEO of the Western NIS Enterprise Fund Jaroslawa Johnson, Founding Partner and CEO of Horizon Capital Lenna Koszarny, Executive Director at Ukrainian House Davos Alexa Chopivsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation by phone: (067) 405 6949, (095) 166 0161 or at: lera@slova.agency, olia@slova.agency.

