15:30 09.01.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who and Why Divides Mason Entertainment Company?'

On Wednesday, January 9, at 16.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Who and Why Divides Mason Entertainment" Company." Speakers include previous owner of 25% of Mason Entertainment, former member of the DZIDZIO group Oleh Turko; businessman, new owner of 25% of the company Mykhailo Myshkov; lawyers (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.

Interfax-Ukraine
