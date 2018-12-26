Video

10:06 26.12.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New focus on economy digitization and land tokenization, which will lead Ukraine to economic breakthrough'

On Wednesday, December 26, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "New focus on economy digitization and land tokenization, which will lead Ukraine to economic breakthrough." The course and its mechanisms will be presented by participants in the international project "Digital Pulse of the Land" aimed at creating a blockchain cooperative online platform.

Participants: CEO of Suntri (London) Eduard Zhalovaga, Director General of the "Digital Pulse of the Land" Representative Office (Ukraine) Roman Nazarov, Advisor to DPL (Ukraine) Ihor Tinkov, Chief Business Officer of Hola Firm (Madagaskar) Serhiy Karabovych (8/5a Reitarska Street).

Registration of journalists on +380 66 754 4129 or nataliiya.pavlova@gmail.com

