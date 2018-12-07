Video

10:25 07.12.2018

Press conference entitled "Building up Floodplain of Irpen River - Powerful Eco-bomb near Kyiv."

On Wednesday, December 7, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Building up Floodplain of Irpen River - Powerful Eco-bomb near Kyiv." Participants include head of the Department of Water Resources of the National Ecological Council of Ukraine, chairman of the Fishermen Association of Ukraine Oleksandr Chystiakov and public activist, director of the Pravoxpert law firm Serhiy Hapon present a report on the consequences of building the Irpin river floodplain by 10 and 16-storey buildings (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.


