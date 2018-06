Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Pressure on Small and Medium-sized Businesses in Ukraine by Law Enforcement Agencies: Corruption in Children's Food Business in Educational, Medical institutions in Kyiv, its Region'

On Friday, June 22, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Pressure on Small and Medium-sized Businesses in Ukraine by Law Enforcement Agencies: Corruption in Children's Food Business in Educational, Medical institutions in Kyiv, its Region." Participants include Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legislative Support of Law Enforcement Vitaliy Kupriy, Chairman of the NGO 'Without Bribes' Oleksandr Kulikovsky, businessman Ruslan Sharipov, attorney Dmytro Dychakovsky, lawyer Mykyta Lysenko (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Press registration by phone: +38(096) 265 2426 (Victoria Bahaziy), +38(067) 404 3537 (Oleksand Kulikovsky).