Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ministry of Environment doubles destruction of protected forests in national parks'

On Thursday, October 30, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ministry of Environment doubles destruction of protected forests in national parks."

Participants include lawyer of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk; Doctor of Biological Sciences, Deputy Director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Ivan Parnikoza; Director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5-A Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.