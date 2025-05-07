Interfax-Ukraine
12:00 07.05.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Crisis of ‘old’ political forces and prospects for new Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Crisis of ‘old’ political forces and prospects for new Ukraine'

On Wednesday, May 7, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Crisis of ‘old’ political forces and prospects for new Ukraine."

Participants include founder and leader of the Strength of the Nation party, head of the public organization Protection and Assistance, specialist in the field of commercial port management Andriy Peliukhovsky; Head of NGO Ukrainian Military Organization SPAS-23, founder of the NEP discussion club Volodymyr Volkov; member of the Civil Council of the Power of the Nation party, political analyst, reputation management specialist, member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine Oleksandr Kondratenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Details by phone: (096) 551 5151, or at: [email protected].

 

 

Tags: #kondratenko #volkov #strength_of_the_nation_party #peliukhovsky

