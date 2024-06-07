Telecom operators, Internet providers cannot always ensure network operation during power outages – Kyivstar

Telecom operators and fixed-line internet providers cannot always ensure uninterrupted network operation during power outages due to their unpredictable nature, Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar has said.

The company assured that they are utilizing all technical capabilities to meet subscriber needs during blackouts and have already begun preparations for winter by purchasing additional batteries and increasing their generator fleet.

"Unfortunately, power outages are currently unpredictable in terms of both the number of outages per day and their duration. Therefore, batteries do not have enough time to recharge, and with such outage schedules, telecom operators and fixed-line internet providers cannot always ensure uninterrupted network operation despite all efforts," Kyivstar said on Friday.

The company reminded that since 2022, they have invested over UAH 1 billion in the network's energy independence. As of June 2024, Kyivstar has installed 113,000 new batteries at base stations, ensuring the operation of base stations for up to four hours without external power. Additionally, 2,300 base stations are equipped with generators, which is four times more than in 2022. In 23,000 apartment buildings, 50,000 uninterruptible power supplies have been installed to support the Home Internet service.

"However, any battery needs time to recharge, specifically four to six hours, depending on the number of batteries installed, for maximum charging," Kyivstar said.

The company also assured that all objects designated as critically important by the National Security and Defense Council are connected to generator power.

To ensure the operation of the generators used during the full-scale invasion, Kyivstar used more than 1.3 million liters of diesel fuel and 0.5 million liters of gasoline.

As part of the preparation for the 2024-2025 winter, Kyivstar intends to purchase additional batteries and increase the generator fleet, including those provided by corporate clients, the company assured.

"Home Internet specialists have initiated the replacement of 5,000 batteries in those UPS systems installed in the first wave and are additionally testing new types of batteries, such as LiFe, which charge faster, hold the charge longer, and are designed for 5,000 recharge cycles. They will be installed on the network in the fall," the company said.

Technical specialists responsible for network support start work at 5:00 AM and make maximum efforts to maintain round-the-clock operation of the equipment, traveling with mobile generators throughout the day to ensure network operation, Kyivstar said.

The Home Internet network is serviced daily by an additional 400 specialists.

"However, despite the dedication of Kyivstar employees, it is technically impossible to connect all telecom network objects to autonomous generation without exception. Therefore, in cases of widespread and prolonged power outages, the company is forced to prioritize powering base stations," Kyivstar concluded.

The company hopes for the understanding of Ukrainians and urges citizens to use communication services wisely during blackouts. In particular, they recommend refraining from using heavy content (watching videos, making video calls) through mobile internet during blackouts, so the batteries at base stations can last longer. If there is no electricity in a locality, it is better to communicate via phone calls, SMS, and text messages in messengers.

Additionally, Kyivstar recommended using the National Roaming service and, in case of a loss of mobile network signal from your operator, trying to use another operator's network without additional charges and without changing the number. To do this, one needs to select automatic network selection in mobile phone settings, and if the smartphone does not register in other operators' networks, then manually choose another available mobile network.