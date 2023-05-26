Sport

11:56 26.05.2023

Kolos sports and rehabilitation complex for people with disabilities in Reshetylivka, Poltava region, restored with help of EIB, UNDP

2 min read
The Kolos sports and rehabilitation complex for people with disabilities was restored in the city of Reshetylivka, Poltava region, the cost of reconstruction amounted to EUR1.1 million, the Ministry of Restoration reported.

"The opening of the complex, which takes into account all the requirements of inclusiveness, will allow hundreds of Ukrainians to receive the necessary rehabilitation services and realize themselves in sports. I thank the partners from the EIB, UNDP, local authorities for effective cooperation on the implementation of this project," said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for the Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

At the same time, he stressed that the implementation and observance of barrier-free standards is one of the basic principles for the restoration of Ukraine.

"By 2024, we plan that all 100% of the restored infrastructure will be barrier-free," the official said.

According to a press release, the Kolos center will be able to provide rehabilitation services to more than 300 children and young people with visual, hearing, physical and mental development and musculoskeletal disorders. It is also assumed that the complex will be used for training athletes who will be able to enter the Paralympic and Deaflympic teams of Ukraine.

The building was renovated under the financial agreement on Ukraine's emergency loan program between Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The program is a framework loan deal between Ukraine and the EIB that provides for the allocation of EUR200 million to local authorities to restore social infrastructure, improve living conditions and host communities. The matter concerns communities in nine regions of Ukraine: Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

The program is implemented by the Ministry of Restoration and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine together with local governments with the technical support of the United Nations Development Program.

Tags: #sport #rehabilitation

