Integration of young Ukrainians into EU should not become assimilation – Ministry of Sports

The Ministry of Youth and Sports says that the integration of young Ukrainians in the countries of the European Union should not mean their assimilation.

"Due to Russian aggression against Ukraine, about 2 million young people have already left the country and more than 2.2 million have become internally displaced persons. This is 40% of the total number of young people in Ukraine," the press service of the Ministry of Sports said following the meeting of the European Youth Council.

The ministry emphasizes that it is important to ensure the preservation of ties between young Ukrainians in the European Union and their friends and peers in Ukraine, as this is necessary to ensure psychological well-being and preserve Ukrainian identity.