Zelensky at Super Bowl 2023 appeals to Americans to support Ukraine – Markarova

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during the final match of the U.S. National Football League Super Bowl-2023, which took place on the night of February 12-13 (Kyiv time) in Glendale (Arizona), appealed to Americans via online communication with an appeal to support Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said.

"Yesterday, for the first time, at one of the most important and most popular events for Americans, the words of our President Volodymyr Zelensky were heard calling on Americans to support our just struggle," Markarova wrote on her Facebook page.

Also, according to her, Ukrainian players were marked during the match.

"Ukrainian heroes were noted - the players of ULAF - the Ukrainian League of American Football, defending our country. Immediately after the video with the president's address, representatives of ULAF Yuriy Hundych, Roman Buhuslavsky, Denys Polubinsky, Afli Williams were invited to the field," she added.

Markarova stressed that such honours and direct communication between Zelensky and the Americans bring peoples closer, strengthen support for Ukraine and bring a common victory closer!

As, in turn, American astronaut Scott Kelly, who was present at the match, said on Twitter, an image also appeared on the stadium screen in support of Ukrainian American football players in the form of a Ukrainian woman holding a national flag and a machine gun, standing on armor against the background of St. Sophia Cathedral. A photographer from Kyiv Vladyslava Saranchuk was portrayed on the photo.

As reported, the winner of the 57th in the history of the Super Bowl was Kansas City, which won the match over the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38:35 (7:7, 7:17, 7:3, 17:8).