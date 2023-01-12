Losses due to destruction of Ukraine's sports infrastructure exceed $250 mln

In Ukraine, due to Russian military aggression, 320 sports facilities have already been damaged, 87 of them have been completely or partially destroyed, the amount of losses exceeds $250 million, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit reports on his Facebook page on Thursday.

According to the minister, most sports facilities were destroyed in Luhansk region - 89, Donetsk - 61, Kharkiv - 46, Mykolaiv - 27, Kherson - 24, Kyiv - 21, Dnipropetrovsk - 15, Chernihiv - 12, and Sumy (11) regions.

Gutzeit reported significant and massive destruction of sports infrastructure in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions. "For example, in Mykolaiv region, in 11 villages of Pervomaisk merged territorial community, all sports halls, including the complex of culture and sports, are actually in an unusable condition," Gutzeit wrote.

"The new pain is the destroyed infrastructure of Kherson. According to preliminary information, 24 sports infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and damaged in the cities and villages of the region, 21 of which in the last few weeks," the minister notes.

"Unfortunately, the 'Christmas truce' in Russian means new destruction of the sports infrastructure. The entire world saw the fire from the Altair ice arena in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, as a result of a direct hit by an occupier's missile. The arena suffered the first hit on May 16 last year. Since then, it has not been used for its intended purpose. But for several months it served as a humanitarian headquarters for the civilian population, and from time to time experienced new hits. After the last one, it is unlikely to be restored," Gutzeit stressed.

Thanks to our air defense, the minister notes, the capital, which suffered from targeted shelling several times, suffered no significant damage during the New Year holidays. "On New Year's Eve, only missile fragments fell on the Temp stadium, and on the last day of 2022, the building and the sports complex of Taras Shevchenko National University were damaged," the minister said.