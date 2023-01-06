Sport

10:38 06.01.2023

Three indoor ice hockey rinks to be built in Zakarpattia

Three indoor ice hockey rinks to be built in Zakarpattia

Zakarpattia region and the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine are starting the construction of three indoor areas for training and competitions, Viktor Mykyta, the head of Zakarpattia military administration, said.

"In response to the destruction of the Altair arena in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Zakarpattia region and the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine are starting the construction of three indoor areas for training and competitions," he said on Telegram.

"These centers will become the foundation for the development of hockey in Zakarpattia, which originated in Uzhgorod in the 1970s, as well as a new place for training athletes who moved to our region," he wrote.

"Local children will train here, as well as kids who were forced to move from their hometowns because of the war," Mykyta said.

