The Charitable Foundation "The Future for Children" and the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece organized a celebration of Ukraine's Independence Day for child athletes from the affected regions

With the support of the Charitable Foundation "The Future for Children", the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece, the Greek-Ukrainian Chamber and the Athens City Hall, the Independence Day of Ukraine was celebrated in the summer camp of the Athens City Hall. The event was organized for young Ukrainian athletes from the affected regions of the country, who are currently in Greece and training as part of the Olympic Dreams 2022 international project.

"Independence Day is one of the main holidays of our country. This year it took on a special meaning, because today Ukrainians are fighting for their independence in a war. But at the same time, it is important not to forget what we are fighting for. The future of our country is children, and today it is necessary to do everything not only to provide them with protection and safety, but also to provide opportunities for their development. To create conditions so that they can live a normal life, like millions of their peers around the world. That is why projects such as Olympic Dreams 2022 are necessary and timely," said Ambassador of Ukraine to Greece Serhiy Shutenko.

The Athens City Hall also joined the celebration, inviting young Ukrainian athletes to their city, where they had the opportunity to train for another 2 weeks in a specialized sports camp and prepare for future European tournaments and championships. The children were waiting for a celebration, treats and a gift from the vice-mayor of Athens - an excursion to the Acropolis.

"We are very grateful to both the Embassy of Ukraine in Greece and the City Hall of Athens for supporting our Olympic Dreams 2022 project and helping us so effectively. The children who will continue their training in Greece are future champions who will defend the honor of our country on sports grounds around the world," Anatoliy Boyko, patron of the Future for Children Foundation, noted.

We will remind that with the support of NOC of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Charitable Foundation "The Future for Children" and philanthropist Anatoliy Boyko, more than 100 young athletes from Irpen, Buch, Gostomel and other affected regions of Ukraine under the leadership of coaches Karen Balayan, Oleksandra Starkova and Yevgenia Shcherbak are spending this summer in systematic training in safe and sunny Greece.

On July 26, the NOC of Ukraine and the Foundation organized the Olympic Dreams 2022 international project with a friendly judo tournament among athletes from Ukraine, Greece and Cyprus in the city of Loutraki (Greece) at the Sport Camp Youth Sports and Training Center.