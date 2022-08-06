Information about 77 athletes killed during war posted on Sport Angels website

Information about 77 athletes who died during the war has been published on the Sport Angels website.

As of July 11, it contained information about 70 Ukrainian athletes who, under various circumstances, died since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In the following days, the website was updated with information about the death of seven more Ukrainian athletes.

In particular, the list includes kickboxer Mykola Zabavchuk, rugby league player Maksym Shvets, strongman Vasyl Paveliev, swimmer Volodymyr Ulianytsky, water polo coach Vitaliy Lysun, sports dancer Daria Kurdel and football player Serhiy Balanchuk.

As reported, in early May, the Sport Angels website was launched in Ukraine with information about the athletes who died in the war. The site was created with the assistance of the Sports Committee of Ukraine.