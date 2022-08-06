Sport

13:54 06.08.2022

Information about 77 athletes killed during war posted on Sport Angels website

1 min read
Information about 77 athletes killed during war posted on Sport Angels website

Information about 77 athletes who died during the war has been published on the Sport Angels website.

As of July 11, it contained information about 70 Ukrainian athletes who, under various circumstances, died since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In the following days, the website was updated with information about the death of seven more Ukrainian athletes.

In particular, the list includes kickboxer Mykola Zabavchuk, rugby league player Maksym Shvets, strongman Vasyl Paveliev, swimmer Volodymyr Ulianytsky, water polo coach Vitaliy Lysun, sports dancer Daria Kurdel and football player Serhiy Balanchuk.

As reported, in early May, the Sport Angels website was launched in Ukraine with information about the athletes who died in the war. The site was created with the assistance of the Sports Committee of Ukraine.

Tags: #sport_angels
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian athletes to boycott competitions if reps of Russia and Belarus admitted to them – Gutzeit

Ukraine beats Scotland 3:1, to compete with Wales on June 5 for its ticket to World Cup 2022

Ukraine's results at Beijing Paralympics show that Ukrainians are invincible - Shmyhal

Ukraine racks up two more medals at Beijing 2022 Paralympics

Ukrainian athletes pick up 7 medals on first day of Winter Paralympics in Beijing

LATEST

More than UAH 47 mln of intl financial assistance attracted to support young people during the war – Gutzeit

Ukrainian athletes to boycott competitions if reps of Russia and Belarus admitted to them – Gutzeit

Russian troops destroy, damage and occupy 73 youth centers – Gutzeit

More than 2,000 athletes, sportswomen serve in ranks of Ukrainian Armed Forces, National Guard, territorial defense, other units

Ukraine beats Scotland 3:1, to compete with Wales on June 5 for its ticket to World Cup 2022

Some 125 sports sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus – Gutzeit

Over 50 athletes killed since full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian national team to take part in Invictus Games in Netherlands

Rada asks IOC to ban participation of Russian, Belarusian athletes in intl competitions

Ukraine's results at Beijing Paralympics show that Ukrainians are invincible - Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD