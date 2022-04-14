Sport

Rada asks IOC to ban participation of Russian, Belarusian athletes in intl competitions

Rada asks IOC to ban participation of Russian, Belarusian athletes in intl competitions

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine asks the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and international sports federations to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in international competitions.

The MPs adopted relevant draft resolution No. 7281 at a plenary session on Thursday [the document was supported by a total of 354 MPs], Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Facebook.

MPs also ask to exclude citizens of Russia and Belarus from the governing agencies of international sports organizations.

