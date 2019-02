Ukraine's Dynamo Kyiv has tied the score with 2:2 draw with Greek Olympiacos after a Europa League round of 32's first leg away game.

The host team took the lead twice, but Dynamo leveled the score both times thanks to goals of Vitaliy Buyalsky and Benjamin Verbić. And the second goal was scored in the 89th minute of the match.

The return meet will be held in Kyiv on February 21.