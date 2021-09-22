“Super League” case in the European Court: Ukrainian football legends supported the position of the President of the UAF and applied to UEFA

Ukrainian football legends Oleg Blokhin, Igor Belanov, Oleksiy Mikhailichenko, Anatoly Demyanenko and Oleg Protasov expressed their absolute solidarity with the position of the President of the UAF, member of the UEFA Executive Committee Andriy Pavelko and the Ukrainian Football Association on the unconditional support of UEFA in the situation with the so-called Super League.



The corresponding letter was sent to UEFA addressed to President Alexander Cheferin.



“Dear UEFA President!

As confirmation of the statement unanimously approved by the UEFA Congress on 20 April 2021 condemning the so-called European Super League (ESL), as we know, 55 UEFA member associations unanimously support the leadership of European football in the ESL case pending before the European Court of Justice. We sign this appeal in support of the resolution recently adopted by the Ukrainian Football Association in favor of UEFA.

For our part, we also want to remind you that UEFA's mandate and competence within the European model pyramid has long been recognized by football players in Europe, European institutions and national governments across the continent.

We support UEFA in taking this position to ensure the values that ESL opposes: single application of accepted rules of the game, proper balance of national and international sports calendars, safety of events and athletes, open competition, awards for athletic performance, financial solidarity, competitive balance and fairness of club competition.



The risk to the individual national and collective European football identity is too great. Europe's great heritage and history of open competitions in which we were lucky enough to participate. That is why we support UEFA in the fight to preserve sports democracy and the European sports model”, - the letter says.