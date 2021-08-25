Ukrainian fencer Breus wins bronze at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian fencer Evheniya Breus won the first medal for Ukraine at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

In the semifinals, Breus lost to Georgian athlete Nino Tbilashvili and could not compete for the gold medal in saber fencing, however, in the bronze medal match, a 38-year-old athlete from Kharkiv region defeated Hungarian fencer Eva Andrea Gaimasi with a score of 15:10.

In addition to saber fencing, Breus will also compete in foil fencing at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Paralympic Games in Tokyo are held from August 24 to September 9. Ukrainian athletes have already won one bronze medal for them.