18:34 26.10.2020

FC Metalist files lawsuit to District Administrative Court of Kyiv against Cabinet

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv City has registered a claim by FC Metalist against the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine regarding an order to seizure property complexes, the court's press service said.

"The plaintiff asks the court to cancel the order of the government on the determination of the management agency of property complexes and corporate rights confiscated by court decision in the part concerning PJSC FC Metalist. As well as its determination by the authorized agency for managing corporate rights confiscated in PJSC FC Metalist, the court said.

Thus, now the court is deciding the issue of opening proceedings in an administrative case.

As reported, in October 2017, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said that Kharkiv football club "Metalist" is returning from the property of Ukrainian businessman Serhiy Kurchenko to state property.

Tags: #government #court #metalist
