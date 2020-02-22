Shakhtar ready to send club plane to China to evacuate Ukrainians – Pyatov

Shakhtar football club has announced its readiness to send a club plane to evacuate the Ukrainians remaining in China, the Shakhtar press service reported with reference to the club captain Andriy Pyatov.

"After the game, we had an opportunity to talk with Rinat Akhmetov. We discussed the game, and the president took the initiative to send a club plane to pick up Nastia [Ukrainian Anastasia Zinchenko, who refused to be evacuated from China without her dog] and other Ukrainians from China. We agreed that if this is necessary, the club is ready to send our club plane for the Ukrainians remaining in Wuhan," Pyatov said.

In addition, the captain of Shakhtar said that the club was ready to direct all the proceeds from the sale of tickets for the match with Benfica to ensure comfortable living conditions for the evacuated, who would be quarantined for 14 days in Novi Sanzhary.