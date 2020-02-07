Sport

11:42 07.02.2020

Borodiansky does not consider it appropriate to break up Sports ministry

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine Volodymyr Borodiansky believes that the creation of a separate Ministry of Sports will be ineffective.

"Regarding the separation of the ministry. The authorities understand that sport needs strong management, and strong management means authoritative institutions. Now we are establishing a powerful ministry [Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports], a powerful agency [State Sports Agency], and we plan to create a Sports Support Fund," Borodiansky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

The minister noted that the format of the previous Ministry of Sports was less effective, since in most cases it was only in the implementation of policies, not their creation.

"The new structure, which is currently under construction, will allow the ministry to create policies, the state agency to implement policies and develop mass sport. This formation is many times more powerful than a separate ministry," he emphasized.

In this regard, Borodiansky is sure, it is necessary to continue moving in this direction and strengthen institutions.

