Police conducting raids to investigate football match fixing in 11 regions

Ukraine's National Police are conducting a number of raids as part of an investigation into football match fixing.

"On Tuesday, searches are underway in 11 regions involving match organizers, former and current players and football functionaries," the National Police's economic crime department told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday.

As reported, May 22, 2018, Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that the Ukrainian police officers had completed a special operation to end the activities of five organized criminal groups that organized an extensive system of "contractual" [fixed] matches in football. Some 35 of the 52 professional football clubs in Ukraine were involved. Police determined that at least 50 matches involving professional clubs were 'fixed.'

"Suspects were served suspicion notices of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 368-3 (bribery of a person providing public services) and Part 1 of Article 369-3 (illegal influence over the result of sports competition) of Ukraine's Criminal Code," Avakov said.

At the same time, Deputy National Police Chief Ihor Kuprants said then that no one had been detained as of May 22 due to the "category of articles and sanctions."