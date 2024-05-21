Regions

17:17 21.05.2024

Kharkiv regional council redirected 60 million UAH to support the Defense Forces - head of the regional council

Kharkiv regional council at the session on Tuesday amended the complex program "Development of local self-government in Kharkiv region for 2022-2024", according to which 60 million UAH will be directed to help the AFU and other Defense Forces.

"Funds previously allocated for community projects within the framework of regional competitions "Effective Medicine in Society" and "Together in the Future" will go to support the security and defense forces of Ukraine", - wrote the head of the Kharkiv Regional Council Tatyana Egorova-Lutsenko in her Telegram channel.

