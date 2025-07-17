When is the best time for vacation in Egypt with the online travel agency ANEX Tour

Package tours with direct flights to Red Sea resorts are once again in high demand among Ukrainian tourists. Inexpensive tickets, decent hotel service, a unique underwater world, and a 99.8% guarantee of a rain-free vacation are truly appealing.

% guarantee of a rain-free vacation are truly attractive. When is the best time to go on vacation to Egypt this year? Travel experts from the ANEX Tour online travel agency share useful information.

Cheap summer vacation packages to Egypt

Summer is the best time to get to know Egypt for tourists with a minimal vacation budget. Prices for summer tours to Egypt are on average 30-35% cheaper than during the high season, with savings of 12-18 thousand UAH. In 2025, you can buy online tickets for July-August at a price of 40 thousand UAH for a 7-night vacation. The price is for two adult tourists, including flights, insurance, and transfers in Egypt; accommodation and meals at an all-inclusive hotel with a private beach, swimming pools, and entertainment.

The climate at seaside resorts is significantly different from that of the desert and Cairo, so wealthy Egyptian families move to the sea in the summer, to the resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh, El Gouna, Hurghada, or Sahl Hasheesh. The air temperature on the coast rarely exceeds +37°C even at noon; near the sea, it is 10-12 degrees cooler in the shade, and there is no high humidity or stifling heat of the Mediterranean or Indian Ocean.

In summer, Egypt offers optimal conditions for people with joint inflammation and post-traumatic conditions. In the evening, the temperature drops to +25-30°C; markets and entertainment centers begin to operate in the resorts. The water temperature in the Red Sea is +27-28°C, so you can swim in the sea for hours.

Tips from the online travel agency ANEX Tour for a wonderful summer vacation in Egypt:

Summer is a time for relaxation and healing. Instead of excursions to the pyramids and the Valley of the Kings, it is worth planning a beach vacation, spa treatments, and sea adventures near the Paradise Islands or the Ras Mohammed Nature Reserve. Top hotels are located on the beachfront with their own beaches and maximum sun protection. Before buying a tour, pay attention to the photos: is there sun protection on the hotel walkways and on the beach? When choosing a hotel, pay attention to the following options: air conditioning and sun protection curtains in the room; air conditioning in restaurants; access to bottled water on the beach and by the pools.

The most advantageous summer hot tours, the price of tours is 15-25% cheaper than standard offers. Compared to a vacation in November, the budget for a summer vacation in Egypt is 50-60% lower.

Early purchase of tours for the 2025 high season in Egypt

The high season for Red Sea resorts starts in mid-October. The water temperature in the Red Sea does not fall below +24°C, and the average air temperature is +24-30°C. The season of unpleasant winds will come in the spring. Undoubtedly, autumn and winter in Egypt are considered the best time for any type of vacation: beach, wellness, or active. The cooler it is outside, the more comfortable it is during excursions to Egypt's historical sites, which are located far from the sea.

The online travel agency ANEX Tour already has vacation packages available for Egypt in the fall and winter of 2025. A few months before your vacation, you can buy a package tour to an all-inclusive hotel on the beachfront for as little as $50,000 for two tourists. Packages to Egyptian hotels with an ultra all-inclusive concept on the beachfront start at $60,000.

If you choose your vacation in advance, you can find options at top-rated hotels with water parks, private coral reefs, or an adult-only concept. By the start of the season, tours to such hotels are sold out, as they are very popular with European tourists.