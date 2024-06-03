Pig farming has every chance of returning to record production levels, entering export

KYIV. June 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine has great prospects for increasing meat production up to the levels of 1991, after which they decreased fourfold, to 600,000 tonnes.

Head of the Meat Industry Association and the State Organization for Increasing Efficiency in Livestock Husbandry Mykola Babenko announced such data at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"The situation [in the pig industry] has changed dramatically in 2022 in the world, as well as with the export of grains. Practically, Ukraine has lost the added value of grains that are exported. At the same time, industries that are intensive in terms of added value and can export large volumes remain at the development stage. We are talking, first of all, about the meat industry," he said.

According to the head of the industry association, Ukraine currently produces about 600,000 tonnes of pork and ensures domestic consumption. It is noteworthy that until 2022, the domestic market was not supplied by domestic producers, so Ukraine had to annually import 10-30% of pork to meet demand.

In 2022, global pork prices doubled, making importing pork into the country pointless. At the same time, meat consumption in the country has decreased. The blocking of grain exports and the loss of economic profitability of grain production, the reorientation of farmers to the production and export of pork became obvious, Babenko said.

He drew attention to the fact that global pork consumption is growing by 2 million tonnes annually and by 2030, according to WTO forecasts, its consumption will reach 16.5 million tonnes. Ukraine, which produces 600,000 tonnes, can and should pay attention to this dynamically growing segment in quantitative and monetary terms.

Head of the export group of the Meat Industry Association, founder of Agro-Invest LLC Ihor Liakhovsky said that with the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, there was an outflow of a significant part of consumers who formed the demand for pork. At the same time, farmers were able to maintain pork production at pre-war levels.

"Imports of meat products to Ukraine are declining. This is the first signal that indicates the filling of its market. (...) Once a month, representatives of the processing industry and farmers communicate, where prices and purchase volumes are discussed. (...) We have experienced an outflow of population, accordingly, there are fewer consumers. The main player in the local market and not only has become the Ministry of Defense, which buys 30-35% of the pork produced by industrial producers. If it has made its purchase, it does not enter the market for the next few weeks and prices fall even with a shortage. raw materials, the cost of purchasing from processors decreases during this period," the manufacturer said.

He expressed confidence that the only way out of the situation to maintain positive dynamics and increase production efficiency is to enter foreign markets, where Ukrainian quality products can find their place without much effort.

Liakhovsky is also convinced that the sooner pig-breeding enterprises begin to undergo international monitoring, the easier and faster they will be able to export. According to his information, processing enterprises are also not standing still. He emphasized the importance of government support for Ukrainian producers to export and drew attention to the fact that lack of attention to the industry in the current situation is fraught with a very rapid transformation of the domestic market into a surplus. This will most likely be followed by a decline in farmers' interest in the meat business, a depreciation of state support and lending, as well as existing investment programs.

"As of May 1, in all categories of farms in Ukraine there are 5.1 million heads of pigs. Of these, 66.5% falls directly on organized production in industrial enterprises. The number of pigs in relation to the population is constantly decreasing. However, in the last year there has been a good increase in business enterprises, which changed the situation on the domestic market," Director of the department of agricultural development of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food Ihor Vishtak said.

According to him, in 2023, sales of meat of all types of farm animals amounted to more than 3 million tonnes, which is 1.3% more than a year earlier. Of these, 56% is poultry, 28% is pork and only 14% is beef. Vishtak confirmed that the Ministry of Agrarian Policy understands the prospects of pig farming, where it is possible to increase the number of livestock in a short period of time. The ministry also predicts that in 2025 the amount of imports on the domestic market will decrease and domestic production will gradually begin to grow.

Executive Director of Ukrbioethanol Taras Mykolayenko, who was present at the press conference, noted the importance of the development of livestock farming, which is a related business that influences the development of bioethanol. As an example, he cited the experience of China, which is implementing a program to transfer industrial work to 5% use of bioethanol not through ecology, but through the development of pig farming.

"Before the war, China bought 8-12 million tonnes of corn to obtain cheap protein. It is used to grow meat, primarily protein, which is a building material for animals. (...) China borrowed this experience from the Americans and Europeans and is already ranked third place in the world in biomethane production," he said.

Speaking about the experience of the United States, Mykolayenko recalled that in this country, out of 120 million tonnes of various goods, 40% are processed into bioethanol. He said Ukraine exports four times less some 40 million tonnes of grain crops. It was bioethanol that became the companion product that turned the United States into a world leader in chicken production.

"If Ukraine intends to receive UAH 6 billion from the development of pig farming, then it is necessary to provide Ukraine with cheap proteins. If this is not done, then we will always lose competition to the Americans or Europeans who introduced bioethanol programs and were able to complete them cheaper thanks to livestock farming," the Ukrbioethanol head said.

He said that in war conditions it is extremely necessary to develop energy independence, and increasing its own production of bioethanol will allow Ukraine to reduce the import of petroleum products, which are purchased daily for $400,000.

Mykolayenko also recalled the importance of adopting bill No. 3356 at second reading, which will become fundamental for the bioethanol industry.

Acting Executive Director of Ukraine Invest Oleksandr Melnychenko, in turn, said Ukraine, during the war, has developed and is implementing a system of investment policies and practices.

"Modern pro-European investment legislation has been created in Ukraine. The formation of this legislation was completed two months ago, and it is in full force. This legislation includes, in particular, the concept of attracting significant investments. The law on state support for investors with significant investments provides for, that the investor whose investment amount is EUR 12 million plus ten jobs receives a whole list of preferences from the state," Melnychenko said.

He included among such preferences the investor's exemption from VAT, land taxes, customs duties, support for obtaining a land plot and others, which allow the investor, after concluding a special investment agreement, to receive 30% reimbursement of investment costs, in particular, in the form of reimbursement of costs for transport engineering infrastructure and a number of other preferences.

Melnychenko was reminded that Ukraine Invest is already working and studying a number of investment projects that will be presented to the Ministry of Economy. Particular attention is paid to the processing industry. And not only a foreign investor, but also a national manufacturer can take advantage of this law.

Vishtak said Ukraine has begun the process of screening legislation for its compliance with European legislation. The government expects comments and recommendations on it by the end of the year. After which, export prospects will open for the pig industry. The government believes that Ukrainian producers will be able to bring their products to countries in Africa and northern Asia and hope that they will also enter the European Union.

The Meat Business Association invited all those interested in the development of the industry to join the conference "Grain. Pigs. Meat," which will take place in Kyiv on June 12.