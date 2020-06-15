RES market players want to submit alternative bill to support sector

KYIV. June 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – A group of participants in the solar generation market intends to develop a bill to support the renewable energy industry that is an alternative to the government's bill and submit it to the Verkhovna Rada.

"We are ready to introduce an alternative bill that will avoid a deep energy and investment problem," Director General of Tesla Energo Oleh Hramotenko said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday, June 12, adding that negotiations are currently underway on registration of the bill developed by him and his partners in parliament.

According to him, the document represents the opinion of participants in the solar generation market, combining the capacities of a total of 850 MW of solar power plants, which do not agree with some provisions of the memorandum proposed by the government.

"For us, the dialogue with the government is not over. We have not signed and will not sign the conditions of the government memorandum. The fight goes into the legislative plane," Hramotenko said.

Managing partner at Energy Investment Fund Oleksandr Pavlovsky, who participated in the press conference, explained that investors' proposals in the solar generation sector relate, in particular, to the deadlines set by the government for ending support for the feed-in tariff starting July 31 for solar power plants.

"To end the construction of solar power plants on July 31 is nonsense. This date was announced at the negotiations in the autumn, and then it was probably logical. But now the requirement to complete the construction of the solar power plants in a month is impossible. The government wants to stop the development of solar energy in Ukraine," Pavlovsky said.

According to him, the bill proposed by industry representatives provides for the preservation of the right for solar power plants to complete construction until April 1, 2020.

In addition, investors insist on maintaining all existing conditions for the plants with a capacity of up to 1 MW, as well as extending the feed-in tariff by two years (2030-2031) while reducing it.

"We fully support the position of the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy, which refused to sign the memorandum with the government, since it does not take into account the interests of investors and will negatively affect the investment attractiveness of Ukraine in the future," Hramotenko said.