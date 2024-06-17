Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference to present analytical report 'Forced Displacement'

On Thursday, June 20, at 14:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the presentation of an analytical report on the subject: "Forced Displacement."

Participants include human rights activist, Director of NGO Eastern Human Rights Group, Adviser to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, National Minorities and Interethnic Relations Vira Yastrebova, journalist, writer, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security Maksym Butchenko, human rights activist and researcher, Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security Pavlo Lysiansky (8/5a Reitarska Street).

All attendees of the presentation will get a hard copy of the analytical report in Ukrainian and English.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.