Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
14:00 19.12.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Results of the current year and prospects for the next: will peace be achieved in 2026?'

1 min read

On Friday, December 19, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a, Reitarska Street) will host a discussion entitled "Results of the current year and prospects for the next: will peace be achieved in 2026?".

Participants:

Candidate of Political Sciences, Head of the "Information Defense" project of the Open Policy Foundation, ATO and Armed Forces volunteer Ihor Zhdanov, Major General of the SBU Reserve, Deputy Head of the SBU from March 2014 to June 2015, Director of the Security Sector Reform Agency, national security expert Viktor Yahun,

Doctor of Economic Sciences, Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Economic Research and Policy Consulting, Professor of the Department of Economic Theory of the National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Ihor Burakovsky.

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

 

