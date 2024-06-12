Press Announcement

12:00 13.06.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians' Sentiments about Central Asia and Middle East Countries'

1 min read

On Thursday, June 13, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Ukrainians' Sentiments about Central Asia and Middle East Countries."

Participants include Director of the Active Group sociological research company Oleksandr Pozniy, Chairman of the Ukrainian-Arab Business Council, member of the Council of National Communities of Ukraine, Doctor Emad Abu Alrub, founder of the Experts Club analytics center, Deputy Director General of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency, Candidate of Economic Sciences Maksym Urakin (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

