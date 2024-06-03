Press Announcement

11:00 05.06.2024

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'Distributed generation. How Ukraine can survive winter of 2024/2025'

On Wednesday, June 5, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion on the topic "Distributed generation. How Ukraine can survive winter of 2024/2025." Topics to be discussed: the situation in Ukraine's energy sector, existing and potential energy sources, features and benefits of distributed generation, and the possibility of its implementation in the near future.

Participants include: Chairman of the Board of Global 100 RE Ukraine, President of PJSC MHP Eco Energy Oleksander Dombrovsky; Chairman of the Board of the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine Vladyslav Sokolovsky; CEO of Voltage Group Vitaliy Nikolayenko; Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Clear Energy Group Petro Bahriy (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards. Additional information by phone: (066) 727 2796.

