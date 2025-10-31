Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How do Ukrainians relate to capitalism?'

On Thursday, November 6, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "How do Ukrainians relate to capitalism?"

Participants: President of the International Institute for Freedom Yaroslav Romanchuk; Director of the International Institute for Freedom Mykhailo Kamchatny (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

