Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
13:00 04.11.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Tariff policy of state monopolies - JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and NEC Ukrenergo'

1 min read

On Tuesday, November 4, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Tariff policy of state monopolies - JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and NEC Ukrenergo, their negative impact on the industry and economy of Ukraine."

Participants include President of the Ukrmetalurgprom public corporation Oleksandr Kalenkov; Executive Director of the National Association of the Extractive Industry of Ukraine (NAEIU) Ksenia Orynchak; Executive Director of the Ukrainian Association of Producers of Ferroalloys (UkrFA) Serhiy Kudriavtsev; Vice President of the Union of Chemists of Ukraine Ihor Holchenko; President of the All-Ukrainian Union of Construction Materials Producers Kostiantyn Saliy; Executive Director of the Association of Cement Producers of Ukraine (Ukrcement) Liudmyla Kripka (8/5-A Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards. Additional info by phone: (044) 279 0525.

