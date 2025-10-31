Interfax-Ukraine
10:00 07.11.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Diabetes and war: how investing in health saves lives and supports economy'

On Friday, November 7, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Diabetes and war: how investing in health saves lives and supports economy."

Participants include MP, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Healthcare of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Care, and Medical Insurance Maksym Perebyinis; Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko; Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine Natalia Husak; Honored Doctor of Ukraine, PhD in Medicine, retired Colonel of the Internal Service Natalia Kozhan (8/5-A Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Registration of journalists and additional info by phone: (050) 961 3190, or at: [email protected] (Head of the Council of the Ukrainian Diabetes Federation Valentyna Ocheretenko).

 

