Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Corruption as a sentence to the system, not an accident: a threat to the national security of Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Corruption as a sentence to the system, not an accident: a threat to the national security of Ukraine'

On Monday, January 12, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Corruption as a sentence to the system, not an accident: a threat to the national security of Ukraine."

Participants: founder and leader of the Power of the Nation party, head of the public organization Protection and Assistance, specialist in the field of commercial port management Andriy Peliukhovsky; member of the party's general council, public and political figure, journalist, head of the NGO Association of Participants of the Russian-Ukrainian War Hennadiy Pryshchepchuk, member of the party's general council, veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, public and political figure, journalist, former head of the military civilian administration of the city of Zolote, Luhansk region Kostiantyn Ilchenko, member of the general council of the party, political analyst, reputation management specialist, member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine Oleksandr Kondratenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with ID cards.

Additional information by phone (096) 551-51-51, [email protected].

 

