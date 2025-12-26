Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
14:00 30.12.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Successes and Failures of Year: Economy, Resistance against Russia, Anti-Corruption, Law Enforcement and Security, Digitalization'

On Tuesday, December 30, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Successes and Failures of Year: Economy, Resistance against Russia, Anti-Corruption, Law Enforcement and Security, Digitalization." The results of a public opinion poll conducted by the sociological company Active Group on December 21-23, 2025 will be presented.

Participants: Andriy Yeremenko, founder of the sociological company Active Group; Oleksandr Pozniy, director of the sociological company Active Group (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

