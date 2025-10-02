Interfax-Ukraine
Press Announcement
13:00 07.10.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Challenges for business in employment during wartime: Solutions for personnel market through training and retraining'

1 min read

On Tuesday, October 7, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Challenges for business in employment during wartime: Solutions for personnel market through training and retraining." Organizer is the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

Participants include Chairman of the Board of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund Andriy Hapon; Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Dmytro Zavhorodny; Director of the State Employment Service Yulia Zhovtiak (expected); Advisor for the Implementation of GIZ Projects Mykyta Kuleshov; Director General of robota.ua Valeriy Reshetniak; Director of Human Resources of Astarta-Kyiv agrarian holding Svitlana Mozhova; moderator – First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund Valeriy Maiboroda (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration by 1700 on October 6, 2025, for confirmation it is necessary to indicate the name, surname, name of the publication, contact phone number to the email: [email protected].

